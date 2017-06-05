Will.i.am Accidentally Greets London When Performing At Manchester Memorial Concert

It’s not uncommon for a touring performer to forget where they are and greet their audience with the name of the wrong city. It is, however, bad form to do that when you’re performing at a globally recognized benefit concert. Which is why Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am is in hot water tonight.

Taking the stage at Ariana Grande‘s Manchester, England concert to benefit the victims of the recent terror attack there, Will.i.am greeted the fans by saying, “What’s up London!”

Unfortunately for him, however, he wasn’t in London. Manchester is also a city in England, the third largest actually, but it’s definitely not London.

He could’ve very easily avoided that mix-up, though, if he’d just been paying attention because Grande introduced him by saying, “Manchester, make some noise for the Black Eyed Peas!”

Immediately following his mistake, people on social media began to criticize the rapper, saying things like, “So we gonna ignore the fact Will I Am just said ‘Whats up London,’” and, “This is literally a benefit concert for Manchester and Will I Am has the nerve to say ‘Whats up London.’”

To be fair, nobody seems to be able to get his name right either.

Jumping to his own defense, Will.i.am tweeted, “There was an attack in London last night…I was paying homage and showing love to London and Manchester…”

That is a pretty flimsy excuse though because even though he is correct about that, there were a series of terror attacks on London this weekend, his actual words were, “What’s up London,” and not something like, “Give it up for London,” or, “Let’s show some support for the people of London.”

Hopefully, going forward Will.i.am makes sure to think before he speaks, and also just owns his mistakes instead of making excuses.

