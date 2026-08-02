Major ‘Sopranos’ Star Dies in His Sleep, Found by Friend: Vincent Pastore Was 80

The actor who played one of the most impactful characters on The Sopranos has died.

The Associated Press reports that Vincent Pastore died some time this past week, citing manager Bob McGowan. The Hollywood Reporter added that friend Steve Villano found Pastore dead at a New York residence on Saturday, with the star having passed some time in his sleep.

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No cause of death is clear as of press time.

Pastore played Salvatore Bonpensiero on The Sopranos. If that name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s because Bonpensiero was known by a much cruder name on the series: “Big Pussy.”

‘The Sopranos’ star Vincent Pastore at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage/Getty Images)

HBO credits Pastore on 30 of the crime drama’s 86 episodes, with Big Pussy playing a huge role in one of the show’s biggest storylines. Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) grows suspicious that his longtime ally might be a “rat,” leading to a memorable scene on a boat that has a rippling effect on Tony throughout the the remainder of the series.

Pastore’s acting credits date back to the ’80s, with his filmography including shows such as Law & Order, The Practice, Blue Bloods, General Hospital, New York Undercover, Everybody Hates Chris, One Life to Live, Grounded for Life, The Adventures of Pete & Pete and Wu-Tang: An American Saga. He also appeared in many films, such as Carlito’s Way, Goodfellas, Shark Tale, The Basketball Diaries, The Ref, The Family, Money Train and The Cookout.

While the general public will remember his for his work on-screen, those who knew him have praised his kind actions off-screen.

“This is a hard one for us, it seems like I’ve known Vinny forever,” Sopranos star Michael Imperioli wrote on Saturday. “We did lots of work together and traveled all over the USA as well as Italy and Australia. Lots of good times. Lots of laughs. Vinny was a kind-hearted brother who cared deeply about his family and friends. I will miss him always.”