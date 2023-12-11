Will Smith Hangs out With Jada Pinkett Smith Lookalike

Will Smith was recently spotted hanging out with a woman who is an exact lookalike for his wife. Jada Pinkett Smith. According to Page Six, Smith was seen leaving Miami's Art Basel with a mystery woman, who closely resembles his spouse. At this time, it is unclear who the woman is, but a photo of the two can be seen below.

The photos come after Pinkett Smith previously made a lot of comments about her marriage while promoting her new memoir, Worthy. In one interview, the actress revealed that she and her husband Will Smith, have been "working hard" to "reconcile" their marriage. "There's no finding another great love, and I think that's the point," Pinkett Smith told Hoda Kotb, during a Monday appearance on the Today show. "It's like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us."

"There's no divorce on paper," she continued. "We really have been working hard. That's the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership." Pinkett Smith then added, "Here's the thing about husband-wife marriage for me, for my healing process... I came into that with very specific ideas that were blocks to me seeing Will as who he is. He can't be this perfect, ideal guy husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human that he is, (and) he accepts me for the human that I am. And we want to love each other there."

Pinkett Smith also revealed in a special interview with Kotb that she and Smith are not divorced but have been living "separate lives" for the last seven years. Over the weekend, Smith issued a statement to The New York Times about Jada's comments, her memoir, and the comments about the status of their relationship. "When you've been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in," he said, "and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."

It was later alleged that Smith had an affair with fellow actor Duane Martin. A man named Brother Bilaal claimed that he was Smith's former assistant and told social media personality Tasha K that he once witnessed the two men engaged in anal sex with one another. Smith has strongly denied the allegations, and Pinkett Smith has said they may pursue legal action.