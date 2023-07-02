Will Poulter Still Sporting Injury in New Photo

Actor Will Poulter is still recovering from an injury he suffered earlier this spring. The actor was first spotted using a crutch to help him get around in early May while promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. A new photo shows Poulter with a brace on his leg weeks later at Motor City Comic Con.

Poulter used one crutch to get around New York City at the beginning of May when he made the talk show circuit to promote Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It's not clear if he was walking on his own, but a picture from Motor City Comic Con shows that he was still wearing a brace on the weekend of May 19 through May 21. Poulter posed for a picture with WWE legend Mick Foley, who just uploaded the photo last week. Apparently, Foley even asked Poulter about the injury.

"LOOK WHO I MET! Yes, it's actor Will Poulter – who assured me that his injured foot was not a complication of his epic tarantula bite in We're the Millers!" Foley joked.

Poulter was photographed on crutches yet again later that week by reporters from Just Jared. He was out in London, England on May 23 on his way to a private party at a club. There, photographers say he was using the crutches to walk but was able to stand upright on his own even with the brace on his foot.

Poulter has not publicly addressed the crutch or explained how he injured himself before such a busy time in his career. The actor did joke open up about the intense fitness regiment he undertook to be in shape for his first super hero movie, noting that it can be physically and mentally draining. He told Good Morning America: "I was really lucky, I worked with a team of guys who were able to help me go through that process in a way that was safe and natural and protected my mental health."

Poulter is back in the headlines this week because he appeared in a new episode of The Bear on Hulu. He has one other upcoming project listed on IMDb – a drama film called On Swift Horses. However, that's in post-production, so hopefully Poulter will have all the time he needs to rest his leg and fully recover before he is back on his feet.