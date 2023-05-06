'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Star Injured

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 star Will Poulter is finishing up his press tour on a crutch. On Friday, the actor appeared on Good Morning America, but in candid photos from outside the studio he was seen using a single crutch to help support himself. Poulter has not publicly disclosed his injury or the reason for the crutch.

Poulter was seated for an interview on Good Morning America on Friday, so viewers wouldn't have noticed his injury. However, photos published by The Daily Mail show Poulter making his way through New York City streets to the studio with a crutch under his left arm. He stopped to sign autographs for fans and did not seem to be avoiding cameras, yet he offered no explanation for the accessory. Some fans are speculating that it is related to Poulter's drastic fitness transformation in order to look the part for this movie.

Poulter plays the antagonist Adam Warlock in this long-awaited sequel, and he got into typical superhero movie shape to do it. He told the GMA hosts that the workout routine was brutal, though he approached it carefully. He did not recommend it to fans or viewers.

"I had to give, kind of, superhero my best shot. I was really lucky, I worked with a team of guys who were able to help me go through that process in a way that was safe and natural and protected my mental health," he said. He later added that the crew "had so much advice and wonderful tips to pass on that, I think, are kind of unique to being part of movies like this and working on these sets, which have specific challenges, and I was super grateful for that."

Poulter gave a special shout-out to his co-star Chris Pratt, who famously underwent a drastic transformation of his own for this franchise. He said: "Chris was particularly helpful when it came to the physical side of things, he's gone through that himself, and so he was able to kind of pass on some really, really helpful workout stuff."

Poulter spoke highly of the entire cast and crew of the movie and said that he was grateful for the opportunity to appear in a franchise he already loved as a fan. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is in theaters now. There's no word yet on when it will be available to stream at home.