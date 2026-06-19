Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Scrapped Original Wedding Venue Plans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding is sure to provide plenty of fireworks — just not as many as were originally planned and not in the location the power couple reportedly first selected to say “I do.”

TMZ reports that the 36-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer and the Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end had originally planned for their big day to take place at a massive Rhode Island resort on June 13.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Accompanying the Rhode Island wedding would be a fireworks show that likely would’ve been just a tad better than your neighbor’s assortment of roman candles, fountains and sparklers during their Fourth of July party.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

The wedding date and venue were moved, per TMZ, when word the venue’s location was leaked.

Reports now indicate that the wedding will take place at New York’s Madison Square Garden, likely on July 3.

But until the couple publicly elopes, the date and location of the wedding of the summer — heck, who are we kidding? the wedding of the year — will remain not only a mystery, but a hot topic amongst bettors.

Polymarket is taking action on all things Swift and Kelce right now. This includes the date in which the couple will get married by. Aug. 31 seems like a sure thing to bettors at the moment.

The possibility of a Manhattan wedding has gone from trading at a 2% on June 13 (the rumored Rhode Island date) to 71% on June 19.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $20, Get $50 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

In addition to their wedding and presumed honeymoon, both Swift and Kelce have other notable events happening this summer. Swift’s song “I Knew It, I Knew You” from the movie Toy Story 5 premiers in theaters on June 19 (the song itself was released June 5). The movie is expected, like its four predecessors, to be a massive commercial success.

Kelce’s summer includes a return to Chiefs training camp on July 29 as Travis, 36, readies himself for his 14th NFL season.

Will Taylor Swift get married in Manhattan?

Whether he does so as a married man remains to be seen.



PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.