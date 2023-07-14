Why 'The Nanny' Star Fran Drescher Is Facing Backlash Right Now

Fran Drescher has come a long way since being Fran Fine on The Nanny, but she has been facing some backlash lately. Ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike, members of the Guild were losing faith in their president, who is Drescher, as SAG agreed to a federal mediation. One member told Rolling Stone that while they "have faith in the negotiating team around her" and they "think there's a lot of wisdom and passion in that room" that have made them feel "at ease about the situation going into whatever results in the next 24 hours," they didn't feel the same for the actress.

"But I see Fran [Drescher] as a figurehead who enjoys the press and posing for cameras more than anything else," the member continued. "Unfortunately, she's the head of one of the largest labor unions in entertainment at a time of seasonal change, and she's not the leader of the moment, but she's the leader we have for the moment."

It didn't help that the SAG-AFTRA president was seen hanging out with Kim Kardashian in Italy days before the strike. She defended the photo at a press conference, stressing that it was work and she had only just met the reality star. However, some actors didn't take too kindly to the photo, expressing their disgust on social media since it was in the midst of their contract negotiations, pointing out that Drescher was having fun on vacation while they're trying to avoid a strike.

Unfortunately, SAG-AFTRA was unable to avoid a strike and is officially on Day 1. With the last strike in 1980 lasting 95 days, it's unknown how long this one will go, but of course, hopefully, it doesn't go for nearly that long. It seems that Fran Drescher has a lot more to worry about these days other than a potential reboot of The Nanny. It seems like she is set on making sure that she is able to do other work aside from SAG-AFTRA, but hopefully, her next work vacation will include less reality stars and maybe no photos, no matter what the nature is.

Actors have already taken to the picket lines with their WGA siblings at major studios in the hopes of getting the word across and convincing their bosses to give them a better deal and no A.I. With WGA two months into their own strike, it will only be made worse with the actors now striking and a majority of the entertainment industry at a standstill.