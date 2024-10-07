Why the Court Re-Assigned Diddy's Case to New Judge

Sean Combs, AKA Diddy, has been in prison since Sept. 16 on criminal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The federal criminal case against Sean "Diddy" Combs has been reassigned. Originally, the hip-hop mogul was set to go before Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr.on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Now, E! News reports that the case has been reassigned to Judge Arun Subramanian, due to Judge Carter not being able to accommodate a trial date. The outlet notes that the change in judges means that Combs will have another opportunity to seek bail, which was denied by both Carter and the case's first judge, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky. The two judges agreed with prosecutors that the Bad Boy Records founder should remain behind bars until his trial.

On Sept. 16, Combs was arrested in a New York City hotel lobby. In a federal indictment, prosecutors have accused the 54-year-old of coercing women into participating in sexual performances, allegedly dubbed "Freak Offs," with male commercial sex workers. Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Combs has also been placed on a suicide watch, which is common practice for high-profile imprisoned individuals, and is not necessarily indicative of his mental state.

While Combs is locked up, his legal team is mounting a fierce defense maintaining the rapper's innocence. "Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts," Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo told reporters after he was denied bail. "These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."