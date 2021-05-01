Why 'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ron Perlman Lashed out at Caitlyn Jenner

✖

In late April, Caitlyn Jenner shared that she was indeed eyeing to become the next Governor of California. But, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman didn't waste any time in sharing that he's not on board with that decision. The actor took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Jenner's political aspirations, and it's safe to say that she won't have his vote.

Perlman didn't mince words as he wrote that Jenner's run for governor would earn her a medal for "stupidest motherf—er on earth." He went on to criticize Jenner for her past support of former President Donald Trump and her continued support of the Republican party. The actor wrote that she is running as a "Trump Republican" (Jenner is running as a Republican, but she has since walked back on her support for Trump) and that she is entering territory (possibly meaning the Republican party) that "hates" her because she is a transgender woman. Perlman issued his statement on Saturday, a day after the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced her run for office.

Well done Caitlyn Jenner, running for governor wins you the one medal you never got: stupidest motherfucker on earth. Running as a Trump Republican & entering a world that hates you. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) April 24, 2021

In the past, Perlman has made his opposition to Trump and the Republican party very clear. So, his recent comment about Jenner isn't all that surprising. On Friday, the I Am Cait star took to Twitter to confirm that she was running for governor of California. (She is running as a Republican in an effort to oust current California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in a recall election that will likely take place this year.) She confirmed that she officially filed her paperwork to run for the position, writing, "I'm in! California is worth fighting for."

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years," Jenner said about her connection to the state. She added that "because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality." Although, she hasn't always been on board with how the state has been run, as she continued, "for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people." She also said that "Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision."