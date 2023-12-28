Why Security Guards Confronted Hugh Jackman on Christmas Morning

The actor stepped a little too close to an iconic Christmas landmark, but he didn't get in too much trouble.

Hugh Jackman had a run-in with security in Rockefeller Center on Christmas morning. The Deadpool 3 star posted a selfie on Instagram during the holiday, showing himself right in front of the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. In the caption, he explained that he actually got a little too close, and only his celebrity status could save him.

"I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree," Jackman wrote. "It's so beautiful and not crowded at all. I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier but the security guard was nice enough to let me go with just a warning." The post included a video of Jackman approaching the tree, a selfie, and a couple of close-ups of the tree itself.

Fans laughed along with Jackman in the comments on his post. One person wrote: "Nobody can't stop Wolverine!!!" while another added: "Love the dude on the side who's probably thinking 'that looks a lot like Hugh Jackman.'" A third person commented: "Magical moment, perfect setting. Merry Christmas beautiful records."

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is a tradition that began in 1931 when a group of construction workers raised a tree on their job site on Christmas Eve. In the early years, the trees were always paid for by workers who pooled their money to buy it and its decorations. The display continued to grow – particularly in the years immediately after World War II – and in 1951 NBC began televising the tree-lighting ceremony.

The tree typically remains on display through Jan. 6 of the new year, which means there is still plenty of time to take Jackman's advice and visit it early in the morning for those in New York City. As is now tradition, there is also an ice-skating rink in the plaza and other attractions for visitors.

Jackman recently revealed that he has separated from his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, to the surprise of many fans. The two have been married for 27 years, and it sounds like their separation was amicable. A statement published by Today said that they are splitting up to "pursue our individual growth." They also asked for privacy from the public, saying: "our family has been and always will be our highest priority."

Jackman's next movie scheduled for release is Deadpool 3 on July 26, 2024. The actor will reprise his role as Logan – a.k.a. Wolverine – for the first time since the 2017 hit Logan. The movie is listed as "in production" at the time of this writing.