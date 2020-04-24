Why Ricky Gervais Is Blasting Celebs During Coronavirus Pandemic

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities and politicians alike have gathered together to post encouraging words for their followers, but actor Ricky Gervais is giving other famous faces a piece of his mind. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Mike Sorrentino have banded together to encourage people to stay home as America — and the rest of the world — tries to flatten the curve. However, Gervais feels as if celebrities sending out instructions or words of encouragement, isn't what the public wants to hear. Instead, he feels some celebrities are doing it more for themselves and for the attention.

"I've got nothing against anyone being a celebrity or being famous," he explained to the New York Times. "I think that people are just a bit tired of being lectured to. Now celebrities think: 'The general public needs to see my face. They can't get to the cinema - I need to do something.' And it's when you look into their eyes, you know that, even if they're doing something good, they're sort of thinking, 'I could weep at what a good person I am.' Oh dear."

He detailed even more in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live according to the Daily Mail saying, "But they're going, 'My film's coming up and I'm not on telly - I need to be in the public eye.' You can see in their eye - 'I could cry at the beauty of my personality, I'm just so beautiful for doing this' and everyone sees that - we get it." The actor added by saying that fans won't ever hear him complain given the circumstances and what some people are having to go through saying, "For a start, you won't hear me complain - not when there's nurses doing 14 hour shifts - and frontline workers carrying on and risking their health. I'm fine. Don't worry about me... I go for walks on Hampstead Heath, and we've got a garden."

He concluded with, "There are people in high risk blocks with three kids - I can't complain, this is why millionaires in their mansions with their gym and going for a swim can't lecture people. People are sick of being lectured, multi-millionaires telling them to clean out their coffee jar and put it in the right bin - they know those celebs are taking private jets to their private islands. They are sick of it." His comments follow him liking a negative tweet about the Beckham family after it was reported that Victoria Beckham is allowing her staff to be paid by the government, which falls on the taxpayers, during this trying time instead of financially supporting them temporarily herself, as her family's reportedly worth $420 million.