Why Pedro Pascal Just Clapped Back at Oscar Isaac

Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac have a friendly rivalry that is becoming an obsession for some fans. With the release of Marvel's Moon Knight, each of the men now leads a major action franchise on Disney+. Pascal laughed at the idea that Isaac's character could take on his character from The Mandalorian in a one-on-one fight.

In case you missed it, Isaac previously answered a good-natured interview question about who would win in a fight – Moon Knight or the Mandalorian. He told Remezcla: "Moon Knight would definitely win, and who cares if Pedro agrees because it's fact! You can't argue facts." Reporters from Remezcla shared that quote with Pascal on Wednesday, and he was amused. He played up his reaction for dramatic effect, and he called out Isaac for his hubris.

We recently asked #OscarIssac who he thinks would win in a fight between #MoonKnight and #TheMandalorian — his answer: Moon Knight. Well, @PedroPascal1 has some thoughts (or should we say laughs) on that response... pic.twitter.com/1qzPcJddzZ — REMEZCLA (@REMEZCLA) April 13, 2022

"Okay, let me just get this straight. So, he says that Moon Knight would beat the Mandalorian in a fight?" Pascal asked. When he got the answer, he braced for an exaggerated fit of laughter. He said mockingly: "That's so sweet!"

This match-up is only hypothetical right now of course, but there's actually a non-zero chance that fans could see it on screen for themselves someday. Star Wars and Marvel Comics have crossed over in the past long before either one was owned by Disney. Now that they're both under the same parent company, the sky is the limit. However, in this case, it might be complicated since Isaac also plays a main character in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

For now, many fans are just in awe that a Moon Knight TV series exists at all. The previously obscure comic book character has been killing in on Disney+, where his new series airs week-to-week. There are three episodes so far with a total of six episodes in this season.

As far as we know, this is the only season Marvel Studios has planned for Moon Knight. The show has been listed as a "miniseries," and the story is shaping up that way as well. Producer Grant Curtis just recently gave a cryptic answer as to what might be next for Moon Knight within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"What I will say is this: because we delve into so many interesting tones in the tapestry we eventually weave together with this show, the action-adventure globetrotting, the bump in the night horror aspects of it, the mental health character study, the humor, I do think wherever [Marvel President] Kevin [Feige] wants this character to go in the future, I don't think there's any corner in the MCU that that Moon Knight cannot inhabit naturally," Curtis explained. "And that is a testament not only to the character on the page, but the character that Oscar Isaac brings to the screen. I would take this amazing cast with me. And if it can't be this cast in the future: People, and artists-men, and crafts-women, who are at the top of their game, just like Oscar [Isaac], Ethan [Hawke] and May [Calamawy] are. That makes my job so much easier when these actors."

New episodes of Moon Knight premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+. The Mandalorian is streaming there as well, but there's no word yet on when Season 3 might premiere.