'Wonder Woman 1984' Star Pedro Pascal's Photo With 'Star Wars' Actor Oscar Isaac Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

Fans love a New Year's Eve photo featuring Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac saying goodbye to 2020 arm-in-arm. The two A-listers were glad to see the back of the year in a photo posted by Isaac's wife, Elvira Lind, on Instagram. Commenters are still swooning over the picture.

Pascal had one arm around Isaac's shoulders and another holding a bottle of beer up to his mouth in Lind's fan-favorite photo. Isaac looked up at his friend, gripping him around the waist — perhaps for stability as he up-ended the beer. Pascal wore a party hat at a jaunty angle while Isaac had his hair up in a top-knot, and fans were loving the look. They also loved seeing the two Star Wars franchise stars together, and of course, many shared their distaste for 2020 itself.

Of course, some commenters questioned what Pascal and Isaac were doing visiting so closely during the coronavirus pandemic, while others speculated about their safety precautions. Many left worried or even angry comments, hoping the actors would not infect each other with COVID-19.

Other commenters focused more on these two stars' crossover potential in some of the beloved franchises they have appeared in. Pascal recently took the Star Wars world by storm with The Mandalorian Season 2, while Isaac played Resistance pilot Poe Dameron since 2015. The canonical timeline could theoretically put them on screen together, although Isaac seems to be done with the franchise.

Fans speculated about all of this and more in their fixation on Pascal and Isaac's photo op. Here is a look at what commenters had to say.