Meghan Markle has been teasing the launch of her new brand American Riviera Orchard for months, but it is still not available to the public. Last week, The Daily Mail reported that some legal issues were delaying the lifestyle brand's launch. Sources familiar with the brand's work spoke to reporters from PEOPLE, saying that some of these issues are real, but assuring them that American Riviera Orchard will finally launch later this year.

Markle has been enthusiastic about American Riviera Orchard on Instagram, promising consumable goods like fruit spreads and other snacks, and hinting that there is a lot more to unveil. However, according to The Daily Mail, the brand was hit with a "setback" by the U.S. Patents and Trademarks Office. They said that there were "irregularities" in the brand's filings, including "incorrect classification of yoga blankets, picnic baskets and recipe books." PEOPLE's source reportedly confirmed that this setback is real, but noted that it's a common issue for new brands – especially those trying to sell products internationally with different standards applied.

The source said that things are now settled between regulators and American Riviera Orchard. The company has made corrections and paid its fees, and no further action is required. The insider said that the plan is to launch the brand later in 2024, which would explain the mounting promotion on social media. Markle even took some criticism last month when Prince Harry's friend Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras posted about American Riviera Orchard on the same day that Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon. Critics felt Markle was intentionally trying to overshadow her sister-in-law.

Markle has sent samples and products to other celebrities as well, and been rewarded with social media posts to help hype her brand. However, these are typically gifts, not coordinated ads, and it's unlikely that Markle instructed Figueras to make a post at all – much less to make one at a certain time. Other stars who have posted photos of American Riviera Orchard goods include Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner.

Markle reportedly hopes to sell tableware, cookbooks and jarred foot products through the brand, and to broaden her focus on homemaking to include decor, gardening gear and even pet accessories as well. She will also delve into health and wellness with cosmetics and yoga equipment, but the full scope of this brand is still not clear.

Many reports point out the possible connection between American Riviera Orchard and Markle's upcoming unscripted show for Netflix, but so far all we can do is speculate. However, it's notable that Markle's next Netflix original series reportedly wrapped filming earlier this year, yet it still has no release date. Sources close to the production told The Daily Beast that the launch of show is contractually tied to the launch of the brand, so both have been delayed by these trademark issues. The new show will reportedly cover all aspects of homemaking and hosting, including cooking, gardening and entertaining.

Markle has not commented publicly on reports about American Riviera Orchard or her new unscripted series. She has three existing shows streaming now on Netflix – Harry & Meghan, Live to Lead and Heart of Invictus.