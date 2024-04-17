Meghan Markle Just Sent 50 People Special Gifts

The Duchess of Sussex sent jars of jam to friends ahead of the official launch of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

A month after its debut, the first product from Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has been revealed. This week, the Duchess of Sussex, 42, sent personal presents, jars of strawberry jam, to approximately 50 of her influential friends, including designer Tracy Robbins and photographer Delfina Blaquier.

After receiving the special present, Robbins shared a photo of the strawberry jam to her Instagram Story (see the photo on Today.com), writing, "thank you for the delicious basket! absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyone :) @americanrivieraorchard Thank you M!" Robbins' jar featured the American Riviera Orchard label and a handwritten batch number showing it was jar 17 of 50.

Blaquier, an Argentine socialite and influencer who attended Prince Harry and MArkle wedding in 2018, also shared a photo of the jam to social media. Blaquier, who was gifted jar 10 of 50, captioned the post, "Strawberry jam makes me happy. And I love your jam, @AmericanRivieraOrchard."

Markle sent the special gifts about a month after first teasing American Riviera Orchard, which marks her return to the lifestyle space after she shutdown her former lifestyle blog The Tig amid her marriage to Harry. On March 14, a new website and Instagram page for the brand went live. The bio for the Instagram page simply reads, "By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024," with the first Instagram post to the account, set to Nancy Wilson's "Wish You Love," showing the duchess picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen. The brand's logo was revealed at the time as well, with PEOPLE reporting that the text for American Riviera Orchard in the logo is Markle's own handwriting. Meanwhile, the brand's name is a nod to Santa Barbara, which, according to Travel & Leisure, has been known as the "American Riviera" for more than 100 years "because of its temperate climate and lush landscapes, as well as its robust food and wine culture."

Since the March update, Markle hasn't revealed much more about the brand. However, a trademark application filed that same month and obtained by PEOPLE revealed that American Riviera Orchard plans to sell goods across numerous lifestyle lanes, including cosmetic products, home décor, stationery, linens, small kitchen appliances, condiments, yoga equipment, gardening gear, and pet accessories, among others. PEOPLE reports that the duchess is set to officially launch American Riviera Orchard this spring, though an exact launch date has not been announced.