Why Mariah Carey Is Not Down With FaceApp

Not every celebrity is finding joy in the “old” filter on FaceApp. Mariah Carey denounced the trend on Thursday, taking to Twitter to publicly share her thoughts on the social media craze.

FaceApp is not something I acknowledge pic.twitter.com/X2aEatobBC — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 18, 2019

“FaceApp is not something I acknowledge,” she tweeted on Thursday. The 49-year-old also included a meme of herself during an interview, which is subtitled: “I don’t hear you, I don’t see you, you don’t exist to me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans were quick to praise the “We Belong Together” singer for not participating, saying she doesn’t need the app because she has aged so well.

“Tea! Age? We don’t know her,” one Twitter user wrote back, referencing another iconic Mariah meme.

“Doesn’t work on ageless queens anyway!” another wrote.

“We know you’re going to look like this forever, aging? I don’t know her,” another said.

“I tried it on your (sic) but since your (sic) ageless I can’t see a difference,” another chimed in.

It’s not that Carey isn’t interested in keeping up with the times; earlier this month she completed (and may very well have won) the Bottle Cap Challenge. To complete that one, you must twist off a bottle cap without using your hands. While most people did a spin kick to twist the lid off, several stars, including Carey, turned to more creative ways to get the job done.

Carey shared her version of the challenge in a social media video, showing everyone how it’s done by removing the cap simply by using just her voice.

But despite Carey’s resistance to FaceApp, plenty of stars have given in and shared doctored, aged photos of themselves: see the Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ newborn son, etc.

After the app took off in popularity, many began to raise privacy concerns when reports surfaced that a Russian company assumes ownership of the photos uploaded. The company responsible for the app, Wireless Lab, is based out of St. Petersburg, Russia, and is granted permission to not just the selfie the user takes, but also their phone’s photo gallery, as well as “the right to modify, reproduce and publish any of the images you process through its AI.”

UK-based Digital strategist James Whatley warned that “you grant FaceApp a perpetual, irrevocable… royalty-free… license to use, adapt, publish, distribute your user content… in all media formats… when you post or otherwise share.”

Even if the app is deleted, the company still has the ability to use what it was given access to.

Happy FaceApping!