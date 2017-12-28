Kylie Jenner Tries Hard to Hide Her Pregnancy, but Why?

Fans keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenner clan may have been surprised by Kylie Jenner‘s presence at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party, especially after she was completely missing from the family’s Christmas photo.

But even though a few selfies of Jenner surfaced after the holiday bash, there was still no sign of a baby bump — leaving many fans to ask: Why is Jenner trying so hard to hide her pregnancy?

While some may wonder if her young age (the makeup mogul turned 20 in August) is holding her back from sharing her pregnancy journey, others wonder if momager Kris is orchestrating the suspenseful ascent behind the scenes. After all, the longer Jenner waits to announce her pregnancy, the more interested fans become.

The working theory that Jenner would reveal her pregnancy in the annual Christmas card photo was dashed when she simply did not appear at all, and every photo of her since the pregnancy news broke in September has been from the chest up. In fact, in some photos from the Christmas party, Jenner‘s boyfriend, Travis Scott, appears to be holding her baby bump.

Some Kardashian watchers swear she’s going to reveal the big news on the season 14 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, while others think she’ll never officially announce that she’s pregnant.

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” a source told PEOPLE. “Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off. Kylie is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now. She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone. She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.”

In fact, Jenner has been keeping such a low profile that she rarely leaves her house, a source told PEOPLE.

“For everything that she wants done, like her nails, she has people come to her house. She rarely leaves her house, and it’s mostly for doctor’s appointments.”

She even threw herself a pajama party-themed baby shower back in November.

“She feels good, but her body is changing,” the source told PEOPLE. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

Sources also say that Jenner reportedly has a baby name picked out, but isn’t telling anyone.

“Kylie has a favorite name for her baby girl, but isn’t sharing,” a family insider told PEOPLE. Will it keep up with the tradition of K-named Kardashians and Jenners? The source said fans only have a couple months left to wait.

Kylie is reportedly due in February before big sister Khloé Kardashian — who is also expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.