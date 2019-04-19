Why Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Showed up to Her Birthday Party

Kourtney Kardashian invited everyone who’s had an impact on her life to her 40th birthday party, including ex boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

The star-studded event Thursday night brought many of the ghosts of Kardashian’s dating past into the spotlight, but Bendjima posting from the soiree left fans wondering what led to this unexpected reunion.

“Kourtney invited all of her exes to the party including Scott Disick — who brought Sofia Richie — and Younes Bendjima,” a source told E! News. “Kourtney and Younes have been on good terms recently and have been texting here and there. He’s reached out several times since they split to check in.”

“Kourtney thought it would be nice to have him around and wanted to see him, so she invited him,” they added.

The outlet writes the pair were spotted talking and hanging out at different times during the event, and even shared a drink together.

“You could tell Younes is still smitten over Kourtney and wants her back,” the insider continued. “Kourtney wasn’t overly flirty but she was smiling and laughing with him and they were both having a good time.”

The epic celebration brought together most of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as well as A-list guests like Paris Hilton, French Montana, Luka Sabbat, Shanina Shaik and many more.

According to the outlet, the event included both a DJ and a symphony band playing music late into the night, the entertainment also included casual performance from Robin Thicke and Sia. Guests were given the option to order drinks or customize their own Don Julio bottle.

“Kourtney invited anyone and everyone who has ever been a part of her life and wanted it to be a huge party,” our source explained. “Kourtney was really excited about Robin performing at her party. She kept telling everyone it was her favorite moment.”

Kardashian’s birthday celebration alongside her exes comes just a few days after she and Bendjima exchanged flirty comments on her Instagram.

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself in red leather dress that did more than raise Bendjima’s eyebrows.

“Ya look good minnie mouse,” Bendjima wrote.

“Merci Mickey,” Kardashian replied shortly after, leading may fans to wonder if the pair would be getting back together.

Kardashian seems to be enjoying the single life currently, though she was romantically linked to Sabbat last year shortly after her breakup.

