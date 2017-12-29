Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Deleted Her Family’s Christmas Card on Instagram

Put down your tin foil hats, Kardashian Christmas card conspirators.

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter shortly after deleting every image from her family’s 25-day countdown to Christmas from her Instagram account Thursday. The images still live on her Twitter account.

When a fan brought up the deletion on Twitter, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb was quick to respond.

Was always the plan. I archieved them so my instagram feed vibe is back https://t.co/yYG4Ib0Iud — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 28, 2017

“Was always the plan,” she responded. “I [archived] them so my instagram feed vibe is back.”

Kardashian has done several Instagram overhauls in the past, most notably when she returned from a social media hiatus after a traumatic October 2016 robbery in Paris. Since then, she’s favored a vintage, minimalist aesthetic with heavy filters, and the family photoshoot didn’t match with that at all.

Fans freaked out over the scrubbing of her Instagram account due to the significance many attributed the countdown as the key to Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy reveal.

But what people built up as a big deal ended up being a huge letdown for fans on Christmas when the final image didn’t feature Jenner at all. The 20-year-old has yet to confirm her pregnancy, although she was spotted with the alleged father of her child Travis Scott at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party.

Kris and Kourtney Kardashian have kept the Christmas card photos on their Instagram accounts, while pregnant Khloé never posted any of the pictures to her social media account.

