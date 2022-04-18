Why Kelly Clarkson’s Name Isn’t Actually ‘Kelly Clarkson’ Anymore

Kelly Clarkson isn’t technically “Kelly Clarkson” anymore. The Blast reported in late March that Clarkson legally changed her name to Kelly Brianne. While the move had been in the works for some time amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, it was made legally binding in March.

Clarkson’s full legal name was previously “Kelly Brianne Clarkson.” The Superior Court of California made her name change to simply “Kelly Brianne” official. The Blast obtained documents related to when the singer first filed to change her name and they listed the reason behind her decision. She reportedly wrote, “My new name more fully reflects who I am.”

It was originally reported in August 2021 that Clarkson petitioned the court to restore her last name in light of her split from ex-husband Blackstock. Months later, it was reported that she wanted to take things a step further by dropping “Clarkson” altogether. TMZ reported that she wished to make the change because of a strained relationship with her father. But, they noted that she would still be going by “Kelly Clarkson” professionally.

The news of Clarkson’s name change comes less than a month after her divorce from Blackstock was finalized. As a part of their divorce settlement, the “Breakaway” singer will have primary custody of their two children — daughter River and son Remington. Blackstock will be entitled to have the children for one weekend per month for the time being. The custody agreement does stand to be reevaluated if Blackstock, who currently resides in Montana, moves. He will still receive child support to the tune of $45,600 per month from Clarkson. However, like the agreement itself, this figure could be reevaluated in the future.

The pair also settled the matter of their Montana ranch. Blackstock will be able to reside at the residence even though Clarkson will be able to keep the ranch. Although, he will have to move out come June 1 and pay his ex-wife rent in the meantime. For the next few months, he will pay her $12,500 in rent. In addition to receiving child support, Blackstock will also receive spousal support from Clarkson. She will have to pay him $115,000 per month until January 2024. On top of it all, Clarkson had to pay Blackstock $1.3 million as a part of the settlement.