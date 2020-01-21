Why Joaquin Phoenix Visited a Slaughterhouse Immediately After His Big SAG Award Win

Joaquin Phoenix has been in the forefront throughout the early part of of awards season. He took home a Golden Globe award and did so once again during Sunday’s SAG Awards after taking home the honor of Best Actor for his part in Joker. Following his big win, Phoenix ended up taking part in something a little off the beaten path.

The 45-year-old ended up visiting a slaughterhouse shortly after the ceremony ended. How come?

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Most people don’t really know of the torture and murder in the meat and dairy industry. I’ve seen it for what it is, so I have to be here,” Phoenix told Jane Velez-Mitchell at the scene, per a press release. “We have moral obligations to talk about it and expose it for what it really is. We are so indoctrinated with these happy images of animals on farms, on the covers of meat containers, at restaurants, and it’s a lie. I think people need to know the truth and we have an obligation to do that.”

Reportedly, Phoenix is a frequent visitor. He ended up showing up on Sunday still in his outfit from the SAG awards.

“Joaquin’s regular attendance at our vigils in L.A. has inspired activists both locally and globally,” Amy Jean Davis, founder of L.A. Animal Save, said. “We are so grateful for his voice. All over the world, activists are bearing witness to animals bound for slaughter and waking up the world to their plight.”

Joaquin Phoenix last night after his #SAGAwards win giving water and comforting pigs before they go to the slaughterhouse at the LA Animal Save weekly pig vigil which is livestreamed weekly on FB, he attends regularly ❤️pic.twitter.com/x5uZm2gwSM — Laura (@fashion7thave) January 20, 2020

Prior to his arrival there, Phoenix was busy taking home yet another honor for his role as the title character in Joker. During his speech, he went out of his way to praise all of his peers.

He pointed out Christian Bale, who was nominated for Ford V. Ferrari, and how he has become such a powerhouse in the industry. He said, “I wish you would one time just suck once.”

When talking about Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Phoenix shared a story how he would find himself in callbacks and would always end up losing out to DiCaprio. He also gave a shout out to Adam Driver, and said “I can’t wait to see what else you do.”

Perhaps his biggest moment of the night was what he said about Heath Ledger, a longtime friend of his before his passing and a man who previously took on the role of the iconic villain.

He gave thanks to him for paving the way, saying, “I’m standing here on the shoulders of [Ledger].”

Photo Credit: Robert Sud via Evolotus PR