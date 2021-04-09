Who Will Receive Prince Philip's Duke of Edinburgh Title Next?

✖

Ahead of his marriage to Queen Elizabeth II in 1947, Prince Philip was named the Duke of Edinburgh and was conferred with two other titles, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich. After Philip's death on April 9, the title of the Duke of Edinburgh will now pass on, as it is a lifelong peerage. According to the Edinburgh News, the title will now likely go to Prince Philip's youngest son, Prince Edward, 56.

Edward currently holds an earldom, which is a lower-ranking peerage a dukedom. Both of Edward's brothers, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, received dukedoms from the Queen on their wedding days. As the presumed Duke Edinburgh, Edward would be required to continue his father's work with the DofE award scheme. Philip served as chairman of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, the world’s leading youth achievement award which was first launched in 1956 and now operates in more than 140 countries. Young people between ages 14 and 24 can sign up to the Award to learn new outdoor and life skills and typically complete tasks focused on helping the community and environment and train for and complete and outdoor expedition.

Philip was given the title on his wedding day by his father-in-law, King George VI, and when Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne, she made her husband a prince of the U.K. The 99-year-old's death was announced on Friday morning in a statement from the Palace. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the message read. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Prince Philip's full title was "His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, Baron Greenwich, Royal Knight of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, Extra Knight of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle, Member of the Order of Merit, Grand Master and First and Principal Knight Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, Knight of the Order of Australia, Additional Member of the Order of New Zealand, Extra Companion of the Queen’s Service Order, Royal Chief of the Order of Logohu, Extraordinary Companion of the Order of Canada, Extraordinary Commander of the Order of Military Merit, Lord of Her Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council, Privy Councillor of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada, Personal Aide-de-Camp to Her Majesty, Lord High Admiral of the United Kingdom." He was also granted knighthoods from multiple nations including Greece and Brazil and was given the title of Lord High Admiral on his 90th birthday by the Queen, making him the titular head of the Royal Navy.