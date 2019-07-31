Who Is Dan Horton? Meet Lady Gaga’s Possible New Boyfriend

On Sunday, Lady Gaga was seen kissing audio engineer Dan Horton in Los Angeles, sparking some serious romance speculation with the resulting photos.

Gaga and Horton, were seen together during a brunch date at Granville restaurant in Studio City in photographs published by PEOPLE. Onlookers say the two were spotted smooching multiple times and at one point the singer, dressed in a black tank top, black shorts and black boots, bent down to plant a kiss on Horton as he sat at the table.

“They were kissing as they spoke really close up,” a source said, adding, “Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen. She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with.”

“She seemed confident and in a good place,” a second onlooker said of the Oscar winner, who added that Gaga “looked amazing.”

Horton is the first man Gaga has been linked to since her split from ex-fiancé Christian Carino earlier this year — here are a few facts about the engineer.

He was previously married.

Horton was married to actress actress Autumn Guzzardi, who is currently performing in the off-Broadway musical Rock of Ages. The pair married in 2013 and Guzzardi filed for divorce in 2018. Guzzardi appeared to reference her ex’s new relationship in a recent Instagram post when she shared her headshot along with the caption “Poker Face,” which is the name of one of Gaga’s biggest hits.

He has an A-list resumé.

The 37-year-old is the owner of Audio Engineering Consulting Group and has previously worked for high-profile stars like Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars and KISS. He also worked on Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z‘s joint tour in 2013 and the Glee Live! tour in 2011.

He works for Gaga.

Horton’s LinkedIn page shares that he’s worked as a monitor engineer for the star since November 2018, before the launch of Gaga’s Las Vegas Residency. The engineer has shared a few social media posts of the star on his private Instagram page since they began working together including a photo of her band’s audio equipment in March.

He’s based in Nashville.

In court documents obtained by Radar Online, Guzzardi and Horton were revealed to have shared a three-bedroom home in Music City. Horton agreed to refinance the home in his name only and Guzzardi is now living in New York City.

