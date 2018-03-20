Who Is Aubrey O’Day

Shortly after the announcement was made that Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa Trump were divorcing, it was alleged that Trump Jr. once had an affair with singer and reality TV personality Aubrey O’Day.

According to reports from outlets such as Us Weekly, the two met on the set of The Apprentice in 2012 and began to date in secret.

While neither O’Day nor Trump Jr. have confirmed an affair, neither of them have yet to deny it.

However, multiple sources have spoken to journalists and confirmed they had knowledge of the relationship.

Early Life

O’Day was born in San Francisco, California on Feb. 11, 1984.

As a young girl, she appeared in numerous stage productions such as The Nutcracker, Grease, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof and Rent.

After high school, O’Day attended the University of California, Irvine and was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

She went on to graduate with a degree in political science.

‘Making the Band 3’

O’Day got her big break into show business in 2005 with the premiere of Making The Band 3.

Helmed by Sean “Diddy” Combs, Making The Band was an ABC/MTV reality series that followed a group of musicians hoping to become a charting musical act.

O’Day’s seasons saw her competing with other girls hoping to become members of the female supergroup that would eventually emerge as Danity Kane.

Danity Kane

O’day joined Wanita “D. Woods” Woodgett, Shannon Bex, Dawn Richard and Aundrea Fimbres to form the girl group Danity Kane.

In 2006 they put out their self-titled debut album which featured the singles “Show Stopper” and “Ride for You.”

Two years later the group dropped their follow-up, Welcome to the Dollhouse.

Both albums landed at the number one spot on the U.S. Billboard 200.

In 2008, O’Day exited Danity Kane and the group subsequently disbanded.

Solo Career

After leaving Danity Kane, O’Day briefly headed back to her stage roots, playing Amber Von Tussle in the Broadway musical Hairspray.

She also turned up in the direct-to-video romantic comedy American High School, and, years later, the Lifetime movie Killer Reality.

O’Day jumped back into the studio as well, recording some solo material, as well as contributing vocals to a Donnie Wahlberg song, “I Got It.”

The budding reality personality also had her own Oxygen series for a short time, titled All About Aubrey, and posed for a Playboy photo shoot.

‘The Celebrity Apprentice 5’

In 2012, O’Day appeared on the The Celebrity Apprentice 5, which was the twelfth season of the series overall.

Unfortunately, she was one of the first to be fired by Donald Trump, along with comedian Lisa Lampanelli.

This, however, is reportedly when she first met and began an extramarital affair with Donald Trump Jr., who appeared on the series as well.

Alleged Trump Jr. Affair

According to sources, O’Day fell “hard” for Trump Jr. after he told her that he no longer loved his wife.

“She thought they were going to be together for real,” MSN reports a source said of O’Day’s feelings for the son of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr. is said to have broken things off between the two of them after his wife Vanessa discovered emails they had sent one another.

The relationship reportedly lasted from 2011 until 2013.

Between Two Evils

In 2013, O’Day put out Between Two Evils, her debut solo EP.

The album contains a track titled “DJT” which is reportedly about her affair with Donald Trump Jr., but it went mostly overlooked until recently.

“DJT” contains lyrics such as, “You can say it was all a f—ing fairytale, or you can say it was real,” and, “I thought it was forever at the time but maybe I was lying to myself.”

The song ends with O’Day singing, “I hate me for loving you, hate you for letting our love die.”

‘Celebrity Big Brother’

O’Day joined the cast of British reality television series Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

The cast of the season she appeared in also included fellow former-MTV reality personality Stephen Bear, Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie, and actor Ricky Norwood.

O’Day exited the Big Brother house in fifth place.

Dumblonde

The project that occupies most of O’Day’s time these days is Dumblonde, a music duo featuring herself and her former Danity Kane bandmate Shannon Bex.

In 2015 they released their debut, self-titled alternative dance pop album, which shot to the top of the Billboard U.S Heatseekers Chart.

Dumblonde is currently hard at work on their sophomore album, rumored to be titled heartbreak, bitterness and revenge, which they plan to release sometime in 2018.