‘Whitest Kids U Know’ Founder Trevor Moore’s Manner of Death Revealed

Comedian Trevor Moore passed away in August, and his cause of death has finally been revealed. According to a report by Deadline, Moore fell from a second-story balcony at his home in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has now officially ruled the death an accident.

Moore is best known as the co-creator The Whitest Kids U Know, and for solo comedy specials in his own name. The coroner’s report states that Moore fell into his backyard and died of blunt force trauma to the head. However, according to a report by TMZ the report also mentioned Moore’s blood alcohol content, which was well over the legal limit for driving. Police responding to the scene also noted empty bottles on the premises. Moore lived with his wife Aimee Carlson and their toddler son.

Fans have not stopped mourning Moore since his abrupt, unexpected passing back in August. He was 41 years old and was in the midst of reviving The Whitest Kids U Know in several forms including podcasts and a new movie, which is still on track to come out. According to his collaborators, Moore finished recording his voiceover parts for the animated feature Mars, so the completed movie will come out sometime in 2022.

Moore was known for his ironic, subversive style in comedy, with some dark punchlines and irreverent views. However, the comedian made one sincere post in April of 2020 that fans have referred to often since his passing. It showed him walking with his son on the beach and smiling with his wife in front of a sunset.

“I turned 40 years old today in quarantine. So this is the only time you will ever see a serious post from me,” Moore wrote alongside the pictures. “I am so incredibly grateful for this experience of being alive. I got to do the only thing I thought I was good at for a living. I am still friends with each of my friends from childhood. Including Sam. I married the love of my life who I met at the very young age of 23. And my best friend right now is my son who is the kindest, most mischievous and funniest person I’ve ever met.”

“This has really been the best. And I can’t thank all of you enough for letting me experience this. I love you. From here on out, it’s all a victory lap,” Moore concluded.

The Whitest Kids U Know is available to rent or purchase on digital stores like Amazon Prime Video. Moore’s comedy specials High In Church and The Story of Our Times are both streaming on Paramount+.