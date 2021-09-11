Trevor Moore’s Cause of Death Revealed in Wake of Whitest Kids U Know Comic’s Passing

Trevor Moore’s cause of death has been revealed, and apparently, the comedian tragically fell to his death in his home. A police investigation has revealed Moore fell from the upstairs balcony in his home, suffering from head injuries. It remains unclear as to if the fall was an accident or intentional. Officials say they responded to a call at Moore’s house on Aug. 7 at 2:30 a.m. where they discovered Moore unresponsive in the backyard of his home. He was pronounced dead by paramedics on the scene. He was 41 years old.

“We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend, and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world,” Moore’s wife Aimee Carlson said of his passing in a statement. “We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

No suicide note was left at the scene, but it’s believed that alcohol was involved. TMZ reports that empty bottles were found in the home. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner hasn’t released the toxicology reports yet, but once the reports are conducted, the office will reveal the complete cause of death.

The Whitest Kids U Know creator has received an immense amount of messages from mourning fans as well as his castmates after his passing. Last month, all four of his cast members Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams and Darren Trumeter shared some emotional memories and a few tears with supporters via Twitch live stream. “It has meant a whole lot to me — and I know it has meant a lot to Trevor’s family — to see the outpouring in this community of love, and all that stuff,” Cregger said. “It really has meant a lot. I’m probably going to cry… Thank you guys for all your messages… I’ve said this before, but Trevor really did feel the love from you guys, this community. It was not just a one-way thing for him.”