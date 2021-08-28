Trevor Moore's 'Whitest Kids U Know' Castmates Share Solemn Tribute to Him

✖

Trevor Moore's Whitest Kids 'U Know co-creators shared a wordless tribute to him with fans on Saturday evening. Comedian Darren Trumeter posted a photo of himself and the other three surviving members of the comedy group sitting in elegant high-backed chairs, with a fifth empty chair in the middle. Fans quickly understood that it was reserved for Moore, who passed away earlier this month.

The photo showed Trumeter with Zach Cregger on his left, followed by Sam Brown and then Timmy Williams. All four were original members of The Whitest Kids U' Know (WKUK) along with Moore. They founded their group at the New York School of Visual Arts (SVA) and performed sketch comedy at the school's theater and other venues. Within a few years, that earned them a TV deal, leading to their widely beloved show which aired on Fuse and IFC. The group drifted apart around 2011, and Moore brought them back together in 2020 for virtual performances during the COVID-19 pandemic, so his passing now seems especially tragic to some fans.

Trumeter's post showed all four men in black suits with drinks in their hands, indicating to some fans that they might be at a funeral or memorial service for Moore. Others wondered if this picture came from a production set at some point in the recent past, but most simply commented with their condolences for the close friend they all lost.

Moore passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7 in Los Angeles, California at the age of 41. He was involved in some kind of accident, the details of which have not yet been revealed, but according to The New York Times, the coroner report notes that he was in his own yard at the time.

Moore was known for surprising viewers with the placement of topical humor in seemingly silly places. He often addressed politics in his work, referencing conspiracy theories and condemning the wealthy and powerful in whatever way he could. These themes carried over from WKUK to his later work, including the Comedy Central special Drunk Texts to Myself.

Moore brought the other WKUK members back together for regular live streams on Twitch starting last year, and they become extremely popular extremely fast. The five of them drew big crowds, started a Patreon page and began raising money to make the WKUK movie that they never got around to making in years past. It will reportedly still come out, since Moore finished recording all of his lines before his death.

Trumeter, Cregger, Brown and Williams are still doing some of those Twitch streams and other virtual events without Moore, often mourning with fans online. There is no word on when their animated movie Mars might air, or where.