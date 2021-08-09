Trevor Moore, Co-Founder of 'Whitest Kids U Know,' Dead at 41

✖

Trevor Moore, the comedian credited with the creation of the comedy group Whitest Kids U Know, died from an accident on Friday evening. He was 41 years old. His manager confirmed his death, sending along a statement to Deadline on behalf of Moore's wife and family. “We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend, and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world," it read. "We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

Moore got his start in sketch comedy as a founding member of the comedy group Whitest Kids U Know, and went on to take his talents to the silver screen. He wrote and directed the Disney XD series Walk the Prank, which focused on a group of four friends that played pranks on unsuspecting people. As his latest work, he was the co-creator and executive producer for Disney’s series Just Roll With It, a series that asked its audience and show members to decide what happened in each scene. He was also the creator and host of his own series, The Trevor Moore Show on Comedy Central.

Moore created the famed group with Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams, and Darren Trumeter. It began in New York, but quickly grew to national attention after winning the Best Sketch Group honor at the HBO US Comedy Arts Festival in 2006. Cregger and Brown also issued a statement following the loss. “Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator, and the driving force behind WKUK," they wrote. "He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.” Moore is survived by his wife Aimee Carlson, his son August, as well as a group of extended family and friends.