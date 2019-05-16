‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Speaks out About Alex Trebek’s Cancer Battle

Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White has finally spoken out about Alex Trebek‘s cancer battle, saying that she supports him “100 percent.”

While speaking with Closer Weekly, White was asked about her friendship with the game show host and if she has been in communication with him since he began treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“Oh, I’ve been supporting him 100 percent,” the 62-year-old TV personality said. “We’ve known each other for over 30 years, of course. And even though he’s on a different show, we’re still the same family so I’m there and supporting him and praying for him.”

“He’s hanging in there,” White went on to explain. “He’s a strong man and he has got such a strong will to conquer this. [He’s] very good, very good. He’s funny, he keeps himself entertained and he entertains others with his humor.”

White’s co-star on Wheel of Fortune, host Pat Sajak, also issued a statement on Trebek’s cancer battle, saying in a statement, “The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex.”

Trebek revealed the news earlier this year, saying, “Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base. I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information”

“Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” he continued his statement. “Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

“Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done,” Trebek’s statement concluded. “Thank you.”

At this time, Trebek appears to be doing well, and is planning to continue on at Jeopardy! for as long as he can.