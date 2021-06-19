'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Shares Hospital Throwback to Mark Son's Birthday

✖

Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White celebrated a special occasion recently — her son's birthday. On June 10, White took to Instagram to wish her son, Nikko, a happy birthday. White shares two adult children, daughter Giovanna "Gigi" Santo Pietro and son Nicholas "Nikko" Santo Pietro, with her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro.

White posted a throwback photo from Nikko's birth to celebrate his special day. In the snap, the Wheel of Fortune personality can be seen cradling her newborn's head while in the hospital. Her caption highlighted the sweet moment, as she wrote, "27 years ago today, this sweet angel came into our world. Happy birthday to my kind, loving and incredible son Nikko!" This wasn't the only throwback that White has posted on Instagram recently. In honor of Mother's Day, she posted a throwback video that depicted one of their celebrations of the occasion from years past. The clip featured White and both of her children as they looked over the cards that they made for her for Mother's Day.

White welcomed her son Nikko in 1994. She had her daughter, Gigi, three years later. The mom-of-two welcomed both of her kids with her then-husband, Santo Pietro. White and Santo Pietro, who is a restaurant owner, wed in 1990. They later split and divorced in 2002. White has since found love with her current boyfriend, John Donaldson, whom she has been dating since 2012. As for whether the two have plans to wed in the future, White has opened up about that topic in the past. Even though she and Donaldson aren't married, White sees them as husband and wife since they've been together for quite some time. During an interview with Closer Weekly, she opened up about her dynamic with Donaldson.

“We’ve been together for eight years and it seems to be working so we’re both happy, so in my eyes I feel — in both of our eyes — we feel married. So I don’t think you necessarily have to have a piece of paper unless you want to. Everybody’s different, so for each his own,” she said in December 2019. “We’re faced with a lot of positives and negatives, and we have to accept them and do whatever we can to get through it. It’s like if you break an arm — it takes time, but it does heal. Life is not perfect — just try to make the best of it. Be strong, be kind to people, and be happy.”