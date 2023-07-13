'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Once Joked Her Heels Worked 'Harder' Than Pat Sajak

Vanna White's time on Wheel of Fortune might be coming to an end, with tense backstage discussion ans negotiations happening in the wake of Pat Sajak's impending retirement. But it wasn't always the darker bits of the media spotlight to hit White in recent years. A few years back, White became a potential candidate to host due to her first hosting stint on Wheel of Fortune. The longtime letter turner, model and TV personality stepped up to host the game show after host Pat Sajak was forced to have emergency surgery. While her first run spinning the wheel and running the show was rough according to some fans, she stuck with it and has done her best to keep the true feel of the show intact.

That said, don't think White sees herself as any less than Sajak because she doesn't host the show regularly. Sajak and White are viewed as a team and the longtime personality agrees according to a chat with Esquire at the time.

Vanna White Reportedly Wants Half of Pat Sajak's 'Wheel of Fortune' Salary for Returnhttps://t.co/RoYQuXGs0V — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) June 29, 2023

"I don't think of it; I think of it as taking one for the team. I don't feel like my job at the board is any lower than Pat's job at the wheel. You know what I mean?" White told the outlet. "I think we're both equal and people have said, 'Well, what do you think about more women hosting shows?' It's like, hey, if you want to host a show go for it. I'm not, 'Woohoo, I'm hosting the show now, I'm in charge.'"

As White continues, she says that she sees herself as just part of the show along with Sajak, with no real difference between them.

"I'm not any better than anybody else. I mean, yes I am running the show, which is kind of scary. But I don't think of it as being empowered, in a way," White said. "I think I'm equal to everybody. We have 150 staff and crew. It's not just me up there. There's 150 of us that put the whole show together. So we all have our roles to play."

That said, White did joke with Esquire that there is a part of her that places her ahead of Sajak on the set of Wheel of Fortune. It all comes out when Esquire brings up her career in heels.

"That's true! My position is much more, what's the word? I work a lot harder. I've walked thousands of miles. And he didn't have to do that. In my heels, no less," White joked.

Don't expect the hostess to continue with her temporary position. White made it very clear that she has no intention of ever taking Sajak's spot.

"No. I like my puzzle board, I want to stay at my puzzle board," White told Esquire. "And there's no competition either. It's Pat's job, and I'm filling in for him. I'm not looking to take his position."

One thing White hasn't shied away from in recent weeks is delivering good news about her fellow game show stars. She has provided updates for Sajak's recovery after his surgery and even had some good news to share from Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

"He's doing good. He really is," White said to Us Weekly earlier in the week. "He looks good. I talked to him recently and he's got a very positive attitude."