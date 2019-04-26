What Denise Richards Said to Her Kids After They Watched ‘Wild Things’

Denise Richards may be breathing fresh air into the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she had to answer for the ghosts of her past after her kids watched one of her classic films.

The reality star has three daughters under the age of 16 and was forced to have a serious talk about her status as a sex symbol after one of them discovered one of her more saucy sex scenes in the 1998 thriller, Wild Things.

The former model, who shares Sami, 15, and Lola, 14, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and also adopted 7-year-old Eloise following her separation, admitted to Yahoo Lifestyle Australia that one of her daughters’ friends discovered the movie — specifically the scene where Richards has a topless makeout session with Neve Campbell by the pool — and brought up the subject with her daughter.

“I definitely did not give [my daughters] a copy [of Wild Things],” she said. “I told them, ‘I don’t want you guys watching this,’ because one of my daughters brought it up to me, and I was shocked. A couple of friends had told her about it, and I just said to her, ‘I would appreciate if you didn’t watch it. It’s not age-appropriate.’”

Despite her stern rules, Richards told the outlet she did not regret participating in the film, in which she also filmed a threesome scene with Campbell and Matt Dillon, TooFab writes.

“‘It was a movie I did, it was a script I loved, it’s me being creative,’” she said, reliving the conversation she had with her girls. “‘I worked with amazing actors. And one day, if you do see it, you may not agree with my decision, but that’s what mom decided to do.’”

The Bravo personality did admit she understand why her daughters might feel a certain way about seeing their mother in racy scenes.

“It’s weird for them to see their mom in something that’s sexy or different,” she added. “I think it would be very rude for me if it were my parents.”

Richards’ anecdote comes on the heels of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star breaking down to husband Aaron Phypers about her fears she might have made mistakes while raising her kids and going through a divorce.

“It’s surreal when you start to see your kids become adults. It makes me cry,” she told her husband on Tuesday’s latest episode. “I just feel like I f—ed up a lot with their dad. I don’t want them to look back at their childhood and remember [fighting].”

“My girls have been through a lot,” Richards added. “How I chose to relate to the dysfunction that was going on with their father was to hide it from the kids. I don’t know if I did a disservice or not… It just made me realize how fast it goes. Life is so short and their childhood is so short.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.