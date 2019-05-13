Wendy Williams Considering Writing Tell-All Book Revealing Details About Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter

Is Wendy Williams writing a tell-all about her marriage and divorce from Kevin Hunter? A source close to the daytime TV personality told HollywoodLife that she’s mulling over the decision.

“Wendy may absolutely write a book about her relationship with Kevin, their rise together and the ultimate betrayal which ended their marriage. But not anytime soon,” the source said.

Not only was Hunter married to Williams, but he was also her production company partner, manager and executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show until she fired him in April after filing for divorce.

“She has her own publishing company [Hunter Publishing Company] which will make it very easy for her to write, publish and market her story…when the time is right and when she is ready to share with the world,” the source continued. “Right now, she is still in healing mode and hasn’t started writing anything yet. But when she is ready to write her tell all about her marriage, Kevin better watch out, cause Wendy will have plenty to say and lots of things to get off her chest.”

Another source said a potential tell-all is the reason Williams hasn’t shared details about Hunter’s alleged affair with a massage therapist. “The reason that Wendy has been so quiet and avoided discussing all the rumors surrounding her marriage to Kevin and his alleged mistress is because she plans to spill all the tea in a tell-all book. Wendy has always been a savvy business woman, and she is smarter than some may think,” the source said.

“She has big plans to reveal her side of the story and the truth about what she’s been going through. She is making big plans behind the scenes and will reveal all when she’s good and ready.”

Although Williams hasn’t shared specific details about the affair, she did seemingly take aim at Hunter’s alleged mistress of 10 years when she sympathized on her show with Ayesha Curry, who said “women throw themselves” at her husband, NBA star Steph Curry.

“There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage. You know what I’m saying? A lot of women who know your man is married and will have the nerve to be right up under him and right up under your nose,” she said.

“For you lonely girls who can’t keep your hands off other people’s men, there’s a hot place in hell for you,” the talk show personality told a cheering audience.

She also went after married men who cross the line, saying, “I feel a woman is only gonna do that if the man lets her. Most of the time if a woman’s doing something like that she’s got nothing to lose…if she’s doing that to a married man with a family he’s got everything to lose. So if you bite back, man…you lose.”

A source recently told Us Weekly that Williams has no regrets in ending her marriage.

“Wendy’s not looking back. Her friends and family think the sky’s the limit now that Kevin’s gone,” the source said. “She still has healing to do, but she’s taken several major steps in the right direction. She’s strong and resilient.”