Wendy Williams Viewers Spotted Something New on Her Finger Replacing Wedding Ring

Less than two months after filing for divorce from estranged husband Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams has officially ditched her wedding ring in favor of a beloved piece of jewelry.

The Wendy Williams Show host was spotted on her daytime talk show on Thursday, May 30, flaunting a large flower diamond ring where her wedding band had previously sat, The Blast reports.

Although the Ask Wendy author has sported the ring on a number of occasions, she typically wears it on her right hand, making the switch to her ring finger a significant one in the wake of recent personal events.

After more than 20 years of marriage, Williams had filed divorce documents on April 11, presumably referencing her husband’s alleged infidelity when she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The break in her relationship came just two weeks after it had been reported that Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, had given birth to Hunter’s child, though rumors had swirled in the weeks before that the two were romantically linked.

According to several sources, Hunter’s relationship with Hudson went as far back as more than 10 years ago, though those reports have not been confirmed. However, Hunter did seem to allude to his infidelity when addressing his estranged wife’s petition for divorce just days after the documents were filed.

“[Twenty-eight] years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world,” his statement began.

“I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally,” it added in part. “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

Since their split, Williams has moved to create even further distance between herself and Hunter, and on April 18, it was confirmed that Hunter had been let go not only as Williams’ manager, a role he had fulfilled for years, but also as executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show.

The couple’s philanthropic organization The Hunter Foundation, which they had launched in 2014 in an effort to combat and support those suffering from substance abuse, has also since been dissolved.