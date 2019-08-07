Wendy Williams Still Has Love for Ex Kevin Hunter: ‘I Wish Him the Best in His New Life’

Wendy Williams isn’t cutting ex Kevin Hunter off completely, despite their contentious divorce. The Wendy Williams Show host took to Sway In The Morning on Sirius XM Tuesday to clear up rumors that her show had been canceled and she was hiring her estranged husband back as her business manager.

“The only business that he can manage right now is to signed some divorce papers,” Williams said amid reports that she would be working with her husband on a professional level during their divorce. “I have a manager…”

The talk show host also shot down rumors that she was looking to reconcile with her ex, despite news that his rumored mistress had given birth to a child shortly before she decided to file for divorce in April.

“I want a divorce like yesterday, I want a divorce two months ago, three months ago,” she told host Sway Calloway. “Whenever I found out, four months ago.”

That doesn’t mean she’s looking to cut him off, noting their history together and the family they have built with their 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. “I want a divorce and I want to be friends with Kevin. I mean, and not because we have a son but because that was real love. I still love him just not in that way. You either in or you are out with me. I still have love for him and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family.”

Since news of her divorce filing made headlines, Williams has been tied to a number of new men, including Marc Tomblin and an unidentified doctor. But it looks like love is on the hold for the TV personality for now.

“Put it this way, after dating for a moment I have realized that I am not a girlfriend I am a wife,” she dished. “I like that…It’s not cause you need a man, it’s cause you want one, I like that comfort.”

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival