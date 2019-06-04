How Wendy Williams’ Son Can Avoid Punishment After Attacking Dad Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams’ teenage son Kevin Hunter Jr. may be able to get off scot-free following his May arrest in connection to a physical fight with his father, Kevin Hunter.

According to criminal attorney Yelena Sharova, who spoke to HollywoodLife, the 18-year-old could see the assault charges against him drop should his father decide “not to move forward…either in the Family court or the Criminal court.”

As was first reported in May, Hunter Jr. had become involved in a physical altercation with his father in a New Jersey parking lot just after midnight on Wednesday, May 22 after they became involved in a heated argument centered around the teenager’s parents’ ongoing divorce and Hunter Sr.’s demand for spousal support.

Sources claimed that the fight had been prompted after Williams’ estranged husband accused the daytime talk show host of “brainwashing” their son. He then reportedly put the teenager in a headlock, and Hunter Jr. reacted by punching his father in the nose to loosen the hold.

Police were called to the scene and Hunter Jr. was arrested for assault.

“I can confirm that Kevin Hunter Jr. was arrested on May 21 in West Orange, NJ, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the arrest. “There is an ongoing investigation and right now he’s charged with simple assault. At this point the matter is in the family court, but those proceedings are not open to the public.”

At the time, it had been reported that Hunter Sr. was not planning on pursuing the matter legally, meaning that it currently seems likely that his son will not face any punishment. However, should Williams’ estranged husband choose to move forward with the case, Sharova explained that Hunter Jr. “can negotiate a plea deal with the prosecution or take the matter to trial at which point he will either be convicted or the charges will be dismissed.”

If convicted, Hunter Jr. will likely get a minimal punishment, with the possibility of a fine or potentially a few months in jail, things could be lowered given the fact that the teen hasn’t before been in trouble with the law.

“Fines can go up as high as $1000; the maximum jail term is 6 months; as well as possible probation and restitution to the victim (for example – medical bills of the victim,” Sharova said. “The punishment depends on the particulars of the facts of the case and the background of the defendant. Such as, has Kevin Jr. been arrested in the past? Is this his only aberration with the criminal justice system? Who is the assault committed offense? Etc.”

Hunter Jr. was released from a West Orange Police Department precinct shortly after his arrest, and it appears that he has since chosen to spend time with his mother. His father has not yet spoken publicly about the incident.