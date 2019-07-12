Wendy Williams Slams Trolls Criticizing Her Symptoms From Lymphedema Diagnosis

Wendy Williams is hitting back at trolls who have criticized her appearance in the midst of her most recent health crisis. The Ask Wendy author revealed on her daytime talk show on Monday that she had been diagnosed with lymphedema, a condition that can cause swelling in the arms and legs due to a compromised lymphatic system.

Announcing the diagnosis to her audience, Williams slammed those who have talked about “the swelling of it all.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

An incurable condition, lymphedema, according to the Mayo Clinic, causes “swelling that generally occurs in one of your arms or legs.” The swelling can range from mild to extreme, in which case usage of the arms and legs can be difficult.

“Lymphedema, by the way, I’ve been diagnosed,” the 54-year-old said. “It’s not going to kill me, but I do have a machine — and how dare you talk about the swelling of it all. It’s lymphedema.”

Lymphedema can be caused by an inherited condition, in which case it is called primary lymphedema, or it can be the result of factors such as cancer, infection, radiation treatment, or lymph node removal, called secondary lymphedema.

Although Williams did not reveal which type she has, she did promise her fans that she has it “under control,” with common treatments including elevating affected limbs to reduce swelling, following a low-sodium diet, wearing compression garments, among others, according to NYU Langone.

“If (the swelling in) my feet and lower things never go all the way down, at least I have this machine,” Williams shared. “I sit for 45 minutes a day. And believe me, it’s the best party entertainer ever. Everybody who comes over wants to do this.”

Williams’ lymphedema diagnosis comes after she revealed in early 2018 that she had been diagnosed with Graves’ disease and hypothyroidism. Graves’ disease is an immune system disorder that causes hypothyroidism, the overproduction of thyroid hormones. Other symptoms of the disease may include heat sensitivity, hand or finger tremors and weight loss, despite keeping up normal eating habits.

Her recent health struggles have at times impacted her daytime talk show, with Williams being forced to take multiple hiatuses over the past year, including an “extended break” that lasted from late December 2018 until March 2019. The break had been the result of a combination of a hairline fracture to her shoulder as well as complications related to her Graves’ disease.

Upon her return to her talk show, Williams revealed that she was staying at a sober living home, which she moved out of this spring.