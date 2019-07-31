Wendy Williams Responds to Lil Bow Wow’s Body Shaming

Wendy Williams is speaking out after Bow Wow body-shamed the 55-year-old daytime talk show host on Twitter over the weekend. Speaking on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, the TV personality clapped back and shut down the hate directed at her, and drew plenty of support from her loyal audience.

“Please refrain from your body shame,” Williams said in subtle reference to the body-shaming comments, E! News reports. “You don’t have to like it, but someone does.”

The back-and-forth between the TV personality and the 32-year-old rapper was sparked after Bow Wow threw shade at his ex-girlfriend, Ciara, calling her a “b—” during a nightclub appearance. He also bragged about “having her ‘first.’”

Discussing the comments during the Hot Topics segment of her talk show, Williams had called his comments “very distasteful” and had expressed her disappointment in the rapper.

“Bow Wow, I am mad at you…What’re you doing. Bow Wow, I’m not hating on you, but young man, so what?” she said. “It’s very distasteful. We’ve all had somebody before we had you, man. We’ve all lived, but to be shirtless in a club and calling her a ‘b—,’ you were so wrong for that.”

In response to the comments, the rapper took to Twitter on Saturday to throw shade of his own, sharing a photo of Williams in a bikini alongside a comment criticizing her appearance, writing, “They say its (sic) a hot girl summer.”

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, Williams isn’t letting Bow Wow’s comments get to her and that any further comments he makes about her body “won’t work.” The sources also claim that Williams is “doubling down on her defense of Ciara by maintaining Bow Wow shouldn’t have said anything bad about” her, and that “Bow Wow should keep Ciara’s name out of his mouth.”

In recent weeks, Williams has found herself as the target of many body-shaming comments coming from the mouths, or rather fingers, of other celebrities. In early July, rapper 50 Cent shared a photo from the Ask Wendy author’s New York City Pride outing, writing, “This b– skipped leg day for 20 years.”

Proving just how faithful they are to her, Williams’ fans have continuously come to her support and slammed those criticizing her, calling the comments “gross” while also praising Williams for not letting them get to her.