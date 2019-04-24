Wendy Williams Reportedly ‘Not Looking Back’ After Filing Divorce From Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams has no regrets after filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter, her husband of more than 20 years.

According to an inside source who spoke to Us Weekly, “some close to Wendy fear Kevin will try to manipulate his way back in” following William’s Thursday, April 11 divorce filing, but the daytime talk show host “is done with Kevin” and has no intention of going back to him.

“Wendy’s not looking back. Her friends and family think the sky’s the limit now that Kevin’s gone,” the source said. “She still has healing to do, but she’s taken several major steps in the right direction. She’s strong and resilient.”

The source added that following the filing, and Hunter’s subsequent firing as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams has been spending time with her son, 19-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr., who “has been a rock” for the talk show host.

Williams and Hunter married in 1997 and entwined not only their love lives, but also their professional lives, as Hunter was not only executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show, but also her manager and partner in Wendy Williams Productions, which produces the talk show.

Trouble for the couple was sparked back in 2017 after rumors surfaced that Hunter was being unfaithful, though the rumors reached their crux earlier this year after they picked up steam when Williams took a more than 2-month hiatus from her show for alleged health issues, which many believed to be a cover for marital issues.

The breaking point, however, seemed to be the March reveal that Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, had given birth to a child believed to be Hunter’s.

“This is a crazy situation, Wendy is in a halfway house fighting for her sobriety, while her husband is at the side of his mistress who is giving birth to a baby,” a source said at the time. “Everyone who loves Wendy is heartbroken and furious. Her fans are furious that she lied to them about her health and about what she has been going through.”

Just weeks later, Williams officially filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences,” and shortly after, Hunter seemingly confirmed his infidelity when breaking his silence on the divorce.

“[Twenty-eight] years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world,” he said in a statement.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” he added. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”