Wendy Williams Reportedly Goes on Two Dates in One Night

Wendy Williams is officially back in the dating game following her divorce from estranged husband Kevin Hunter.

The Ask Wendy author and daytime talk show host opened up about her foray into the game of love during the Hot Topics segment of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, May 20, revealing that she stepped out for two separate dates in a single night.

“My bachelorette pad has sort of become the flop house and the stomping grounds and I mean that in a good way,” she told the audience. “Might as well have a revolving door.

Williams went on to reveal that attended Kandi Burruss’ Welcome to the Dungeon Tour on Saturday, May 18.

“Kandi was in town…So, I’m always up for fun, so I said, ‘Let’s go!’” she said. “And, I was with somebody, so I was like, ‘Alright maybe we can go some place else or something. This is how single Wendy is, right. This is the new me. — I was with a really handsome, something.”

But the mysterious man was not the only person Williams saw that night, as she also “had lined up a second date” later that night.

“I had lined up a second date perhaps in my mind, because I had tickets or the Saturday Night Live wrap party for the season,” she recalled. “My second date ended up just coming over as opposed to us going out.”

Williams testing the waters again comes just a little over a month after she filed for divorce from her husband of more than 20 years. In the documents, she reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, something that is likely linked to the headline-making alleged affair between Hunter and Sharina Hudson.

Although reports of Hunter’s infidelity have not been outwardly confirmed, it is believed that he welcomed a child with Hudson, whom he has allegedly been seeing for more than 10 years, in March. Hunter even seemed to allude to his infidelity when breaking his silence about his estranged wife’s divorce filing.

“[Twenty-eight] years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world,” he said in a statement.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” he added. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

Although it is unclear what Hunter has been up to since the filing, Williams has busied herself with work and girls nights out with Blac Chyna.