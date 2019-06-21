Wendy Williams Reclaims Control of Business Affairs Following Breakup From Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams is taking back the power to control her business following her split from estranged husband Kevin Hunter.

The daytime talk show host opened up at the FWD conference in Charlotte, North Carolina Thursday, where she claimed that her ex had been keeping her out of the loop regarding issues about her business during their marriage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After filing for divorce, however, Williams said she made sure to get deeply involved in her businesses again, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“You’ve gotta be at the ground floor of your operation,” Williams said in a video first published by The Blast. “I don’t care how big you get.”

“Don’t just rely on your team to bring back the information because you’re such a big shot and you don’t have to be there. No,” Williams explained.

The author — who filed for divorce from her estranged husband on April 11 after almost 22 years of marriage following a cheating scandal — revealed that for a long time in her marriage, her husband would be the one to make business decisions on her behalf. She would be brought in to conversations after deals had been made.

“Kev wouldn’t bring me in until he knew, ‘OK, the deal’s done. Now it’s time for you to meet the people.’ Not now,” Williams told the audience. “I wanna be in on the first conversation of the deal, and I wanna be on every meeting until the deal is done. That’s the way I roll.”

Williams — who shares 19-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr. with her ex, has worked to distance herself from him, including firing him as her manager, removing him as an executive producer from her show, dissolving their non-profit charity The Hunter Foundation, etc.

The Ask Wendy author’s appearance at the conference comes a day after reports surfaced she is struggling with her sobriety amid the divorce drama.

A source told Us Weekly alleging that Williams is “not in a good place,” with some of her “friends… worried she’s spiraling out of control.”

Williams opened up about her struggles with substance abuse on The Wendy Williams Show shortly after a months-long hiatus from the show.

“You know this about me,” she said. “I told you I’ve had my bout with substance abuse. Once you’re a substance abuser, you have to battle that for the rest of your life. Crack is wack. I was a mess, killing myself. I realized I am a walking addict. You can’t just clean it up and stop it.”