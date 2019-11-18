Wendy Williams Takes Aim at Owen Wilson Over Allegations He’s an Absent Parent

Wendy Williams is giving Owen Wilson and fans a piece of her mind when it comes to the actor being an absent father to his 1-year-old daughter Lyla, who an ex claims he has never met. On an episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 55-year-old reacted to the allegations that Wilson went to great lengths to cut things off between him and his ex, Varunie Vongsvirates, after learning she was pregnant with their first child together — and Williams did not go easy on the Wedding Crashers star.

“Owen Wilson, you are no good!” she said. “I don’t know how we can see some of his kids movies ever again … You’ve got nerve to be playing a dad when you’re not even a dad in real life ot your newest baby. He’s got a child he’s never met!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview, Vongsvirates told the Daily Mail that Wilson has had no involvement in his daughter’s life outside of pitching in financially.

“Owen has never met Lyla. Never,” she admitted. “He helps financially but it’s never been about that. … Lyla needs a father. It’s ironic how [Owen] keeps getting these father roles, he’s playing a father in his new movie, and he’s never met his own daughter.”

Williams has a few words of advice for Vongsvirates, suggesting that she just move on: “Well, here’s what I would suggest that she does: stay pretty, go on with your life and take his money. Also, if I were her, I wouldn’t even want him in my life or the child’s life. The child will never remember, and for the little girl, there’s lots of women that grow up with no father and they turn out fine. There’s lots of women who raise kids fine with no problem. But, to be fighting him about this, it’s pointless.”

She went on to add, “This should be the last we hear from you about this, because the more you badmouth him about his movies, the more the box office will crash and that will cut into your child support. So just let it go!”

Williams wasn’t done there though. She continued to say, “It’s terrible though. Like, how are you going to get somebody pregnant and then walk away? It’s bad enough when you do it in the private sector, but he’s an entertainer, he plays dads in movies. You are no good!”

According to Radar, one insider said the actor even changed his number at the drop of a dime after he found out he was going to be a father again.

“When Varunie told Owen she was pregnant, he was not happy about it, and that was the last time they ever spoke. He changed his phone number. He’s never met his daughter and then he gave no heads up that he was changing his number,” the source revealed.