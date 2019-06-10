Wendy Williams Hangs With ‘Little Sister’ Blac Chyna Amid Messy Divorce

Wendy Williams is getting over her split from husband Kevin Hunter with some help from “little sister” Blac Chyna.

The talk show host, 54, got down at Los Angeles Pride Saturday with the model, who shares 2-year-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian.

“What’s really good?? Being in LA celebrating pride with my little sister! How you doin?” Williams captioned a selfie of the two women. “I’m in Chy-town.”

The unexpected friendship goes back to at least May, when Chyna stopped by The Wendy Williams Show to talk about her plastic surgery and complicated relationship with Kardashian and ex Tyga.

“I’ve had lipo before, I’ve had my breasts done four times,” the reality star told Williams, adding that while she has gone under the knife to increase her implant size, she’s also had surgeries to decrease them.

“I was like, ‘This is just too much,’” she continued, adding that she had also undergone surgery on her butt after daughter Dream’s birth.

“I went and got something done,” she added. “I got lipo because after I had Dream, it was like, out of control. So I had some of it taken out.”

She also opened up about her split from Kardashian, explaining, “With relationships, sometimes things don’t work out,” she told Williams. “Then also, sometimes things just kind of like spread you different ways, and I guess maybe that’s kind of what was going on. The way that it went about, like publicly, wasn’t right. Even not publicly, it wasn’t right.”

As for the rumors that Chyna only began seeing Kardashian to get back at his sister, Kylie Jenner, for dating her ex, Tyga, Chyna told Williams, “It didn’t happen that way. Definitely didn’t happen that way.”

Williams definitely can commiserate when it comes to her own personal life, having filed for divorce from her husband since 1997 in April after weeks of speculation that his alleged mistress had given birth to his child.

Since then, she’s been getting back out there, a source told HollywoodLife earlier this month.

“Wendy feels incredibly sexy and she’s started getting out there again and dating. She’s enjoying seeing what’s out there and is open to falling in love again,” the source said. “It may be sooner than later that she finds someone. For now, she’s having fun rediscovering herself and her feminine power.”

Photo credit: Sarah Morris/Getty Images