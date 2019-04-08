Wendy Williams Fans Concerned After Photo of Host Allegedly Riding Scooter in Walmart Surface

Fans are concerned after Wendy Williams appeared frail during a recent Walmart outing.

The Wendy Williams Show host, who has been battling complications related to Graves’ disease and also recently opened up about living in a sober living facility, was spotted at a Walmart near Ellenville, New York last week riding around in a mobile cart.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo, shared by The Shade Room on Instagram and showing Williams looking disheveled and in poor health, immediately sparked worry among fans.

“I’ve heard of rock bottom but this is under the rock,” one person wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Dear Lord, I pray for Wendy. Even though her job is to drag others, I refuse to drag her. It looks like life is already do that,” another wrote. “Despite how y’all feel, just go ahead a prayer for her. It costs you nothing to do so.”

“Tough times don’t last Wendy, but tough people do,” another commented. “Hang in there and ask God what you’re supposed to learn in this season of your life.”

The outing came amid a troubling time for the talk show host, who has found herself in the middle of rumors of that her husband, Kevin Hunter, has been unfaithful in their nearly 22-year marriage and even welcomed a child with his alleged mistress of 10-years, Sharina Hudson.

During the Walmart outing, Williams was with an entourage of a few friends, though her husband was not among them.

“She was with a few people, but her husband [Kevin Hunter] wasn’t with her,” a source told Page Six. “She seemed regular, to be honest. Not happy or sad.”

Hunter’s presence wasn’t far, however, as Williams was spotted wearing her wedding ring, something that she has taken off on numerous occasions in recent weeks.

Her frail appearance, combined with the ring, also led many fans to suggest that it may be due to the headline-making rumors.

“No man should EVER be this important! Praying for her,” one person wrote.

“She looks worried & stressed out!! That husband of hers is wearing her out mentally & physically; time for her to cut her losses & get a divorce!!” another commented.

While neither Williams nor Hunter have commented on the rumors surrounding their marriage, reports have surfaced suggesting that they are “exploring” separation and how it would affect their working relationship, as Hunter has been his wife’s longtime manager and they are partners in Wendy Williams Productions, which produces The Wendy Williams Show.