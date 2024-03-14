Wendy Williams Facing Major Tax Issue Amid Dementia Diagnosis

Wendy Williams just can't catch a break. On the heels of her controversial Lifetime docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams?, the former queen of hot topics reportedly owes hundreds of thousands to the IRS. TMZ reports her NYC bachelorette pad which she purchased amid a heartbreaking divorce from her longtime husband and manager, Kevin Hunter, is at the center of the financial problems. Williams is in an unknown wellness facility to address her alcohol addiction, as well as her health issues, most recently the announcement that she has dementia. Now, per documents obtained by the outlet, records show she bought the NYC condo for $4.5 million in 2021, and she owes taxes in the sum of $568,451.57 on the home. This unpaid balance is reportedly the result of her owing big balances for her federal taxes for 2019 and 2021.

The online records show a tax lien was generated in January 2024, and was subsequently recorded with the New York City Department of Finance in early February 2024. As of now, there is no record that any money has been paid toward the balance.

Williams was placed under a court-appointed conservatorship in 2022. Sabrina Morrissey, the guardian of the media maven's finances, was reportedly appointed sometime in Spring 2022. Williams' family says they have sporadic contact with her and the guardian and feel the conservatorship system is flawed.

Morrissey was the subject of her own investigation thanks to Williams' fans and internet sleuths concerned about her well-being. The U.S. Sun reports Morrissey has been accused of a scheme to rob a client in a $30 million lawsuit. She has yet to address anything regarding Williams publicly.

According to Williams' niece, reporter Alex Finnie, Williams' mental condition came as a result of not just her substance abuse history, but coupled with her divorce, the COVID-19 pandemic, her mother's death, and the eventual cancellation of her talk show caused her to spiral further.

Williams' only child, 22-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr., says Williams' doctor informed him that his mother had alcohol-induced dementia. He says however that she was on the mend under his care while living closer to family in Miami, but a judge ordered her back to New York.