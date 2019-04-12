Wendy Williams Defends Kourtney Kardashian Over Daughter’s $400 Gucci Shoes Outrage

Wendy Williams is taking up for Kourtney Kardashian after the reality star dressed her daughter for school in expensive Gucci shoes.

Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian posted the photo to her Instagram of the sisters posing with their daughters North and Penelope at school.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Spring Break is over,” Kim wrote.

What Penelope was wearing, however, is what caught the attention of fans and haters across the board. The 6-year-old was rocking a pair of Gucci loafers worth $400 dollars.

Williams — who is battling controversy herself — stepped in to defend Kardashian during her show The Wendy Williams Show on April 10 by saying, “So, I’m sticking up for you Kourtney Kardashian. It’s unbelievable how people are, you know? Big deal!”

“Her kid isn’t going to school with my kid or your kid,” she continued to explain. “Her kid is going to school where the girl next to her is wearing the $4,000 shoes! And, the boy at the front of the class… he’s got an embellished backpack with the real diamond and this and that. She’s probably going to school with kids with stupid money.”

Fans had mixed feelings in the comment section.

“The fact that P wears Gucci loafers to school has me shook,” one fan wrote.

Another fans just pointed out the obvious saying, “P starting school in Gucci slides.”

While several fans found it disturbing, others found it hilarious that she was wearing such nice shoes to school and showed support towards the Kardashian clan.

Williams however is in the midst of drama herself after filing for divorce from her long-time husband of 21 years, Kevin Hunter.

The talk show host reportedly served Hunter with the papers Thursday before a taping of her show.

“Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together,” a rep close to the couple said.

Williams opened up on her show by saying, “Anybody who’s been married for five minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy.”

“Don’t ask me about mine until you see this gone,” she continued while pointing to her wedding ring. “I’m still very much in love with my husband… It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”

She said this to address the public’s concern after she took an extended leave from the show while Nick Cannon filled in. There’s been speculation their marriage was falling apart after rumors Hunter was having an affair with Sharina Hudson, who reportedly gave birth to a baby back in March.