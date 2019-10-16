Wendy Williams Blasts Gina Rodriguez on TV for Using N-Word

Wendy Williams called out Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez on The Wendy Williams Show after she posted a video online of her singing along to Fugees’ song “Ready Or Not” and saying the N-word. Rodriguez quickly deleted her post and made an apology but by then it was too late.

“To start with, she’s a really great actress, she’s a very attractive girl, she’s very talented, but I have to end with what planet are you from?” Williams said to her audience. “Don’t you realize what is going on out here? You can’t get away with anything anymore!”

“There’s certain things you don’t do,” she continued. “Just because you’re cool with people doesn’t mean you have the pass … I don’t remember the last time I called an Italian person the W-word. It rhymes with bop. You don’t do that and I like Italian people and the men are particularly hot!”

Williams went on to explain that she has respect for the LGBTQ community but knows better than to use the F-word saying it’s “illegal.”

“[It will] get you a quick punch in the face, they will throw you down the manhole, you will stay there for 2 weeks and be eaten by rats!”

Williams ended her piece with, “Look, we get more things to think about, you all. People are walking down the street getting stabbed and killed for no reason. Black hate crimes are at an all time high, Jewish hate crimes are at an all time high. If you saw the debate last night, you’re as confused as me. You just didn’t have to do it, just don’t do it.”

Rodriguez did take to Instagram to deliver a lengthy apology to fans taking full ownership of her actions.

Rodriguez posted this less than a day ago and made efforts to turn off the comments, but before posting her formal apology, she took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her saying sorry to fans.

“Hey, what’s up everybody — I just wanted to reach out and apologize,” she said on Tuesday. “I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to The Fugees, to a song I love, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill and I really am sorry if I offended you.”