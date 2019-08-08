Wendy Williams Addresses Relapse Rumors Amid Divorce From Kevin Hunter: ‘I Am Not Sick’

Wendy Williams is setting the record straight when it comes to rumors that she has relapsed in the wake of her April divorce filing from estranged husband Kevin Hunter. The Wendy Williams Show host took to Sway In The Morning on Sirius XM Tuesday, where she opened up about her life in the months since Hunter’s alleged infidelity came to light.

“I don’t have Kev, but we are not working together on anything but a divorce, the house is on the market, the show is not cancelled, the employees are not fleeing the scene from the happiest place to work, I lead with kindness,” she said, referencing recent rumors that she is “begging” Hunter to return as her business manager amid a possible cancellation for The Wendy Williams Show.

Williams also addressed claims that she had relapsed, stating that “I am not sick, I am not relapsing or have I….”

After the April divorce filings, numerous rumors had surfaced that the daytime talk show host had relapsed, with reports stating that same month that she had been found drunk after checking herself out of the sober living facility she had been staying at.

More recently, Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, slammed Williams in a video shared to her Instagram account, claiming that she had walked in on Williams doing cocaine.

“Let me check Wendy Williams’ motherf–ing ass bitch. Wendy, I’mma tell you this. Don’t mention my motherf–ing name again, or I’m gonna talk about your s–,” Toni said. “Wendy is so gone, that when I see her, I’mma knock her face off. When I see you, b–, I’m gonna get a charge. I’mma bust your ass. You said I cried? When I walked in, you was sniffing coke. ‘Heyyy, ohhh’ Eyes was big. You hugged me because I ain’t no sucker.”

In the past, Williams hasn’t shied away from discussing her history of substance abuse. Following her return to The Wendy Williams Show in March following a months-long hiatus, the Ask Wendy author opened up about her stay in the sober living facility, telling her audience that “for some time now and even today and beyond I have been living in a sober house.”

“You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped,” she continued through tears. “I want you to know more of the story. So, this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it. I’m telling you this.”

At the time, Williams also launched a substance abuse hotline through the philanthropic organization she and Hunter had created in 2014, The Hunter Foundation. That organization was dissolved shortly after their divorce filing, though it was recently reported that the former couple are working on a deal that would keep The Hunter Foundation, as well as several more of their joint business endeavors, alive.