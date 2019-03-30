Wendy Williams Addresses Her ‘Long Week’ on Final Show Before Hiatus

Wendy Williams confirmed her show would be going on hiatus in the coming week amid revelations she had been living in a sober house and allegations against husband Kevin Hunter.

On Friday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the host seemed to address her “long week” and seemed relieved to take some time off according to E! News.

Williams addressed the week during her “Hot Topics” segment, tying in speculation about Jussie Smollett possibly attending the 2019 NAACP Image Awards this weekend in Los Angeles as per a report from E! News.

“He loves the camera and he loves to pose,” Williams said during the segment. “Jussie was nominated for Best Supporting Actor and he was spotted at LAX.”

But before continuing, the host had an awkward moment with a throat lozenge mid-segment and quickly removed it from her mouth and dropped it in her teacup noting it had been a long week.

It is the closest that Williams has come to addressing the latest developments since her emotional reveal on the show a week ago. Soon after she confirmed that the show would be going on a break, noting it was a pre-scheduled week off.

“We are on vacation for seven days,” Williams told the audience. “We will be back the following Monday.”

E! News reports that the first week of April will feature repeats of the show with popular guests like Katie Couric and Hoda Kotb.

Williams’ revelation that she had been living in a sober house earned the host a lot of praise from names like Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and former Today host Tamron Hall. Her emotional admission came after a months-long absence on the show according to reports last week.

“For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” Williams opened up about on the show. “I want you to know more of the story. So, this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it. I’m telling you this.”

Williams went on to note that only her husband and son were aware of the situation, not even her parents were made aware.

The admission then thrust the host into the spotlight and several developments threw her world into turmoil, including paparazzi following her departure from the sober house, allegations that husband Kevin Hunter was unfaithful and possibly got another woman pregnant, and a reported run-in with police following a “drunken hospitalization” for the host.

When Williams says it has been a long week, she’s hardly kidding. The good news is that the host reportedly “feels wonderful” following her hospital stay, with a vacation set to aid in whatever recovery she’s seeking.