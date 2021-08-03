Wayne Brady Targeted in Racist Voicemail Tirade

✖

Wayne Brady is brushing off a racist and abusive voicemail left at the studio where he films his game show Let's Make a Deal. TMZ obtained audio Tuesday of a nine-second message left at CBS Studios in L.A.'s Fairfax District in which the caller repeatedly drops the N-word and other expletives. The voicemail was so foul that CBS security filed a report and immediately notified the Los Angeles Police Department, but authorities' initial investigation said the message didn't quite meet the criminal level.

Brady said on TMZ Live that he wasn't bothered by the voicemail, telling the person who left the message to "kiss my a—." The Masked Singer alum jokingly thanked the caller for tuning in to Let's Make a Deal before saying he was hoping the incident could spark a bigger conversation about the social climate in the country right now.

"I don’t care what that dude has to say. In fact, the fact that he even references 'Zonks' in his tirade — thanks for watching! I really hope you’re a Nielsen viewer," Brady quipped, referencing the Let's Make a Deal language used in the voicemail. When it comes to the racist abuse leveled his way, Brady responded more seriously.

"You think the best insult that you could come up with is to level that word? That piece of vitriol? That hate? You think that’s clever? You think that’s something that any Black person walking in this country right now hasn’t heard?" he asked. "You are the least of my worries — you can kiss my a—!"

Brady is too busy to be bothered, also fronting Fox’s Game of Talents, featuring in Showtime pilot American Gigolo, selling a sitcom to CBS, developing the dramedy Barstow AF at Paramount+ and working on various non-scripted projects in various stages of development. He also runs A Wayne and Mandie Creative with his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, which the Whose Line Is It Anyway? alum told Deadline in March was possibly the next big step in his career. "You can only be the on-screen person for so long," he said. "I’ve always been of the mind that one day I want to be part of the creative conversation when it comes to what I’m doing on camera as well."

